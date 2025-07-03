Kings Offseason Outlook: Is It Kuminga Or Bust?
The Sacramento Kings are doing everything they can to bring in Jonathan Kuminga from the Golden State, but the Warriors are reportedly reluctant to send their young wing to their Northern California rivals in a sign and trade.
There's still time to see how everything shakes out, but with the deal being up in the air on whether or not it actually happens, the question for the rest of the Kings' offseason is: What is plan B?
The Kings have been repeatedly linked to former MVP Russell Westbrook, and could still look to bring in the nine-time All-Star if they are unable to land Kuminga. Alternatively, they could even consider bringing him in even if they do secure Kuminga.
But the difference in bringing in just Westbrook compared to Kuminga is huge. One is a 36-year-old veteran who would be here for a year or two to help establish a culture and keep the Kings competitive, and the other is a 22-year-old whom you build an entire roster around. It's a drastic difference from how the Kings would operate going forward.
Other than Kuminga and Westbrook, there are little to no rumors surrounding the Kings, which makes it feel like it's Kuminga or bust in terms of bringing in a star-level player. To be clear, Kuminga isn't a star at this point in his career, but the reason he's so highly coveted this offseason is because he has star potential.
There just isn't another name out there on the market that has that kind of potential, which likely means that if the Kings aren't able to work a deal out with the Warriors, Perry could take his time and wait for the 'big move.'
As currently constructed, the Kings' roster is imbalanced, but they also have enough talent to be relatively competitive next season. Not top of the West competitive, but hovering around .500 or battling for a play-in spot, competitive.
It feels like Perry is being patient to find his guy. The Kings came into the season with a clear need at the point guard position, and instead of going star hunting for Trae Young, he opted for Dennis Schröder in free agency. Young would have been the star and clear number one that the Kings don't have, but Perry didn't like the fit and ultimately passed on exploring the trade option.
It's a solid approach for Perry in his first offseason as GM for the Kings. He isn't rushing into anything, but seems to be planning his moves with sights on the future. I know that's counterintuitive with bringing in Schröder and going after Westbrook, but the Kings are attempting to build their roster around those players.
Having a true number one is possibly more important than ever in today's NBA landscape, and the Kings don't have that clear player. Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine are all incredibly talented players, but none of them feels like a star you center everything around.
Whether Kuminga becomes that type of player is up in the air, but all signs point to it being Kuminga or bust for Scott Perry in his first year with the Kings.