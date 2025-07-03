NBA Insider Reveals Harsh Truth on Potential Warriors-Kings Trade
After a draft masterclass by new Sacramento Kings General Manager had Kings fans were optimistic about the new front office and the direction of the team, seemingly all of that excitement disappeared just three days into the free agency period.
While the Kings were able to land veteran free agent point guard Dennis Schröder on a three-year deal, they’ve otherwise continued to flounder in mediocrity while they watch their Western Conference rivals continue to get better.
With most quality free agents already finding new homes, the Kings will now have to pivot to the trade market to try and refresh the roster. However, one frequently discussed trade target seems to be unavailable, and not because the Kings don’t have the assets to make a deal happen.
According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, the Golden State Warriors are unwilling to complete a sign-and-trade of young forward Jonathan Kuminga to the Kings simply because they don’t want him playing for their Northern California rival:
The Kings and Warriors renewed their rivalry in the 2022-23 season when they met in the first round of the playoffs. It was a back-and-forth series that the Warriors ultimately won in seven games, but at the time, looked like the start of the Kings ascension and Warriors downfall.
The two teams met again the following postseason, this time with the Kings knocking the Warriors out in the first game of the Play-In tournament. The close proximity and back-to-back postseason battles have rejuvenated the rivalry between the two teams, which now appears to be bleeding into this offseason's transactions.
Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 45.4% shooting from the field and 30.5% from three last season with the Warriors. His three-point shooting has been up and down so far in his young career, but Kuminga excels at getting to the rim.
Kuminga being only 22 years old and already having four years of experience is part of what makes him so intriguing as a free agent option this offseason, especially in a year where there is a lack of young talent available.
The Kings have actively been shopping guards Malik Monk and DeMar DeRozan, but it appears the market is drying up. Monk has been linked to the Toronto Raptors, while DeRozan has been linked to the Miami Heat, but no deals have yet to materialize.
The Kings have a glut of shooting guards under contract for next season, with Zach LaVine, Monk, DeRozan, Keon Ellis, Devin Carter, and recently drafted Nique Clifford all playing the position.
It appears the Kings are getting dangerously close to having to choose between running it back with an unbalanced roster or trading players like Monk and DeRozan and getting pennies on the dollar in return.