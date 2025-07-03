Latest Report On Kings' Trade Offer to Warriors for Kuminga
Once again, there is a news update on the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors talks around a Jonathan Kuminga sign and trade. Stories have been coming from every direction all day, and that continues to be the case lat einto the night on Wednesday.
ABC10's Matt George reported that the Kings are attempting to use players like Devin Carter and Dario Saric to bring in Kuminga in the sign and trade. With the Warriors reportedly not interested in Malik Monk, it makes sense for the Kings to turn to another young piece (on a rookie scale contract) and draft compensation.
The Kings have nine first-round picks at their disposal, with one slightly tied up; the 2027 Spurs first-round pick, which is protected 1-16. Other than that, the Kings have plenty of options to send over to the Warriors,
Devin Carter had a down year last season, averaging 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 11.0 minutes of action per game. He struggled with his efficiency, shooting 37% from the field and 29.5% from the field, but showed tenacious and pesky defense at the end of the season.
He missed the beginning of last season after having surgery on his shoulder, so a full offseason and training camp could help him take a step forward in his second season.
Carter has the potential to blossom into a solid role player, a la Derrick White, with whom he was often compared. But it appears Scott Perry doesn't value Carter as much as his predecessor, Monte McNair, did. The question is, though, do the Warriors value him?
Saric would be included mainly for salary reasons, as his best playing days seem to be behind him. And it would be a return to Golden State for the 2023-24 season with the Warriors, where he played 17.2 minutes per game across 64 contests.
And then the draft compensation would be the cherry on top for the Warriors to get back.
The Kings would have to clear space for Kuminga to come in on his new deal, which will likely be a large contract that he's seeking, but Sacramento is back to working with the Pistons on a sign and trade that would send Monk to Detroit for Dennis Schröder.
There are a lot of moving parts, but it's possible. It all comes down to what the Warriors want to do. They could say no and match any offer sheet that Kuminga signs, but that's a lot of money to pay for someone they may not actually want on the team.
With every dollar mattering in today's NBA, teams have been more reluctant than ever to spend their money wisely, and if nothing else, the Kings are putting pressure on the Warriors to either pay more money than they want or take back something in return while they can.
The Warriors could hold out for the trade deadline and revisit trade options for Kuminga then, but it seems like the two sides are destined for a breakup sooner rather than later.