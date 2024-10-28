Fans React to Keon Ellis’ DNP in Kings Loss to Lakers
The Sacramento Kings took a tough 127-131 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, falling to 0-2 to kick off their 2024-25 campaign.
The Kings have held their own against two of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, but good performances have turned into heartbreaking losses both times.
Sacramento's new big three of DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and De'Aaron Fox shined, combining for 80 points and 23 assists, so what prevented them from leaving L.A. with a win?
Many Kings fans have pointed fingers at sharpshooter Kevin Huerter, who dropped 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field but finished with a plus/minus of -29 through 26 minutes.
Huerter is put into the starting lineup to help with floor spacing, but with many defensive lapses in Saturday's loss, most of the fanbase has advocated for a more defensive-minded guard to take his place.
24-year-old guard Keon Ellis earned the starting spot in training camp following an impressive end to the 2023-24 season but lost the position when Huerter returned from injury. Many expected Ellis to make an impact off the bench, but Kings head coach Mike Brown made a blasphemous decision on Saturday.
Ellis, despite proving himself as one of the league's top up-and-coming guard defenders, logged zero minutes in Saturday's loss to the Lakers. For whatever reason, Ellis did not touch the court in a game where the Kings allowed 131 points, 44 in the fourth quarter.
Fans and media outlets were not so happy about this decision, as they went to X and voiced their frustrations:
