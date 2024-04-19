Miami Perfect Forward Fit for Knicks?
The New York Knicks are battling in the playoffs at the moment with a first-round series set against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. However, there are some within the organization with their eyes on June's NBA Draft.
While perceived as a weaker class compared to previous ones, the Knicks could be able to find some talent with two late first-round picks. ESPN curated a two-round mock draft and had Kyshawn George from Miami going to the Knicks with the No. 24 overall pick.
"George is a name to track closely during the pre-draft process, as his skill set and size are often conducive to workout settings and might cause teams to look past his modest freshman-year production," ESPN's Jeremy Woo writes. "He'd be a big upside swing for the Knicks, who have amassed talent nicely and can go several different directions with these picks in the 20s. George's shooting and playmaking ability on the wing make for an intriguing package of skills, but he lacks high-level experience and will need time to deliver a return wherever he's selected."
George, 20, was born in Switzerland but attended a French high school and came to Miami a year ago. In his freshman season, he averaged 7.6 points per game while shooting just north of 40 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
With his 6-8 size and his ability to shoot from distance, George has NBA potential. While he may not be an instant contributor next season, he could be a solid depth piece worth developing.
