All Knicks

Miami Perfect Forward Fit for Knicks?

Kyshawn George could be drafted by the New York Knicks this summer.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 26, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kyshawn George (7) with
Feb 26, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kyshawn George (7) with / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks are battling in the playoffs at the moment with a first-round series set against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. However, there are some within the organization with their eyes on June's NBA Draft.

While perceived as a weaker class compared to previous ones, the Knicks could be able to find some talent with two late first-round picks. ESPN curated a two-round mock draft and had Kyshawn George from Miami going to the Knicks with the No. 24 overall pick.

"George is a name to track closely during the pre-draft process, as his skill set and size are often conducive to workout settings and might cause teams to look past his modest freshman-year production," ESPN's Jeremy Woo writes. "He'd be a big upside swing for the Knicks, who have amassed talent nicely and can go several different directions with these picks in the 20s. George's shooting and playmaking ability on the wing make for an intriguing package of skills, but he lacks high-level experience and will need time to deliver a return wherever he's selected."

George, 20, was born in Switzerland but attended a French high school and came to Miami a year ago. In his freshman season, he averaged 7.6 points per game while shooting just north of 40 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

With his 6-8 size and his ability to shoot from distance, George has NBA potential. While he may not be an instant contributor next season, he could be a solid depth piece worth developing.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.