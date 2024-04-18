All Knicks

Knicks Coach Talks Challenge of Joel Embiid

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has a tall task in planning to play Joel Embiid.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls
Jan 5, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls / Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are getting ready for the start of their playoff run on Saturday as the Philadelphia 76ers come to town.

The Sixers clinched a playoff spot after beating the Miami Heat in Wednesday night's Play-In Tournament game. The win proved that they will be a tough opponent for the Knicks for the first-round series.

"[Joel] Embiid, obviously, is a lot to deal with," coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters. "But [Tyrese] Maxey, you have a number of guys. [Tobias] Harris. [Kyle] Lowry's played well for them. [Nic] Batum, obviously, has been around a long time, hit a lot of big shots. [Buddy] Hield, a great shooter, scorer. We know we got to be ready."

The Sixers are incredibly deep and a sneaky seventh seed. Philadelphia was 31-8 this season with Embiid in the lineup and 16-27 without him. They are also the hottest team in the NBA, having won their last eight regular-season games and last night's Play-In contest.

It's going to be a handful for the Knicks, but with their strong defense, they will have a chance to limit the 76ers in hopes of advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the second year in a row.

Game 1 between the Knicks and Sixers is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

