Knicks Named Landing Spot for Creighton Star

The New York Knicks could have a sleeper to target in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Baylor Scheierman (55) drives to the
Mar 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Baylor Scheierman (55) drives to the / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are a little more than two months before the NBA Draft, but the scouting department is studying prospects as the team goes through its playoff run.

Among the potential players the team is scouting is Creighton Bluejays guard Baylor Scheierman, a key piece to the team's previous two March Madness runs that saw them dancing until the second weekend.

ESPN curated a two-round mock draft and had Scheierman selected by the Knicks with the 38th overall pick.

Scheierman has played on some big stages on college, but at 23 years old, it's unsure whether he is young enough to be worth developing. While he is a strong 3-point shooter (39 percent in his five-year career), his strength as a 180-pound guard could prove to be a challenge for him at the next level. However, he averaged nine rebounds per game as a guard with Creighton this past season, and his effort in crashing the glass should be an attribute that coach Tom Thibodeau would like about his game.

Scheierman is a longshot to be a strong consistent contributor in the NBA as a second-round pick in one of the weakest draft classes in history. However, he could prove doubters wrong and be a steal with the right coaching and situation for him to succeed.

