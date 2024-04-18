Knicks Land Pitt Guard in ESPN Mock Draft
The New York Knicks have the No. 25 pick in the NBA Draft this summer after winning 50 games for the first time since 2012-13.
The NBA Draft class is considered to be weaker than previous years, but the Knicks have the opportunity to take some chances on a few intriguing prospects. ESPN's mock draft has the team taking Pitt's Carlton Carrington with their own first-round pick.
"The Knicks have strong depth and versatility at nearly every position and can afford to take a couple of swings on long-term upside if they decide to keep one or both of their first-round picks," ESPN writes. "Carrington is one of the youngest players in this draft and will need time to gain strength and add experience before he's ready to play a real role in the NBA, but his positional size, dynamic perimeter shooting and strong basketball instincts make him someone a team in this range could bet on."
Carrington's young age means he will need more development. The Knicks likely don't have a place for him in next season's rotation, which means he'll likely spend a lot of time with the G League team in Westchester in hopes of becoming a valuable player for New York someday.
