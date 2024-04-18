All Knicks

Knicks Land Pitt Guard in ESPN Mock Draft

The New York Knicks have the No. 25 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.

Mar 15, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Carlton Carrington (7) drives to the
Mar 15, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Carlton Carrington (7) drives to the / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks have the No. 25 pick in the NBA Draft this summer after winning 50 games for the first time since 2012-13.

The NBA Draft class is considered to be weaker than previous years, but the Knicks have the opportunity to take some chances on a few intriguing prospects. ESPN's mock draft has the team taking Pitt's Carlton Carrington with their own first-round pick.

"The Knicks have strong depth and versatility at nearly every position and can afford to take a couple of swings on long-term upside if they decide to keep one or both of their first-round picks," ESPN writes. "Carrington is one of the youngest players in this draft and will need time to gain strength and add experience before he's ready to play a real role in the NBA, but his positional size, dynamic perimeter shooting and strong basketball instincts make him someone a team in this range could bet on."

Carrington's young age means he will need more development. The Knicks likely don't have a place for him in next season's rotation, which means he'll likely spend a lot of time with the G League team in Westchester in hopes of becoming a valuable player for New York someday.

