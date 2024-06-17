Liberty Commissioner's Cup Final Finds New Home
The New York Liberty are bringing a Cup to UBS Arena.
Beneath the banners of the New York Islanders' four Stanley Cup victories, the Liberty will play for in-season glory: the team, which normally plays its home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, announced on Monday that UBS Arena at Belmont Park will host the 2024 Commissioner's Cup Final against the Minnesota Lynx on June 25.
“We are excited for the opportunity to defend our Commissioner’s Cup title in New York, and we appreciate our fans’ unwavering support of our team,” Liberty CEO Keia Clarke said in a statement. “While we wish we could have brought this game to our fans in our home arena, we are grateful to UBS Arena for accommodating us and providing a world-class venue in New York.”
Tickets for the Comissioner's Cup showdown will go on sale on Ticketmaster on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. a week later and Amazon Prime Video will stream the showdown.
While it was not acknowledged in the statement, the shift to Elmont likely stems from scheduling conflicts with the 2024 NBA Draft, whose first round is scheduled to be held in Brooklyn on June 26.
UBS Arena opened in 2021 and succeeded Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum and Barclays Center as the home of the NHL's Islanders. In addition to hosting hockey, the establishment has also staged several college basketball contests involving New York-based schools like St. John's University and Iona University. The arena is set to host the NHL All-Star Game in 2026.
The Liberty will seek to become the first repeat winner of the Commissioner's Cup, the WNBA's in-season competition introduced in 2021. The assembly of All-Stars led by Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart will face off against a Lynx squad led by Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride.
Minnesota is the most recent team to get the best of the Liberty, taking an 84-67 decision on May 25 at Target Center. The Liberty have since gone on to win each of its last eight, including a 90-82 win over defending champion Las Vegas on Saturday. New York earned a CC title in Sin City last season, downing the Aces behind a dominant Jones performance.
In the meantime, the Liberty continues its regular season slate on Tuesday night, as they finish off a brief road trip in Phoenix (10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network).
