Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Devils-Islanders, Rangers-Capitals, Kraken-Kings)
The NHL has a full slate of games tonight before the holiday break.
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins this afternoon to open things up, with the Seattle Kraken visiting the Los Angeles Kings in one of the late games.
I’m looking at an early road favorite and two low-scoring games before the break.
Let’s build on Monday’s 2-1 night as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Dec. 23.
NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 23
- New Jersey Devils (-130) at New York Islanders
- New York Rangers at Washington Capitals UNDER 5.5 (-110)
- Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings UNDER 5.5 (-115)
New Jersey Devils (-130) at New York Islanders
Jack Hughes returned from his freak hand injury on Sunday, scoring the Devils’ lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the Sabres. They now head to Long Island for a matchup against the Islanders on Tuesday night.
The Devils did well to tread water without Hughes as they’re still in a playoff spot in a tight Metropolitan Division. They are behind these Islanders, though, and it will likely be a battle til the end of the season, given the playoff picture.
Nevertheless, the Isles have lost three straight games after winning three straight. They’ve been a streaky team this season, and the Devils have a chance to get back on track against their rival.
A lot of the Islanders’ success this season has been on the back of goaltender Ilya Sorokin, who is out for this game. They are also still without top center Bo Horvat, as well as a few depth pieces.
I’ll take the Devils here as small road favorites.
New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals UNDER 5.5 (-110)
The Rangers and Capitals are two of the lower-scoring teams on both ends of the ice. New York is tied for the fewest goals per game at 2.5, and while Washington is up at 3.17, it has scored just 13 goals in its last seven games.
The defensive side is where these teams thrive, though. The Capitals are third in the league with just 2.56 goals against, with the Rangers a bit behind them at 2.68.
Most importantly, we should have a pretty good goalie matchup tonight. Vezina Trophy favorite Logan Thompson (14-8-3, 2.09 GAA, .923 SV%) is probable to start for the Capitals, and he’ll likely be opposed by Igor Shesterkin (15-11,3, 2.54 GAA, .908 SV%), another Vezina candidate.
The under is 25-12-1 in Rangers games this season, including 7-2-0 in their last nine. The Capitals are also trending under recently at 5-2 in their last seven, and 18-15-3 overall.
Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings UNDER 5.5 (-115)
The Kraken and Kings are back in action on Tuesday night after differing results last night. They both played low-scoring games, though, as we lost our over in the Kraken vs. Ducks game, but won the under in Blue Jackets vs. Kings.
I’m going right back to another Kings under tonight at home against the Kraken, who are another team trending in that direction this season.
The under is 21-13-1 in Los Angeles’ games, and 19-14-1 for Seattle.
Playing in the second half of back-to-backs has really slowed down the pace for both sides. The under is 3-0 in Seattle’s games in this situation, while it’s 4-1 in Los Angeles’ back-to-backs.
