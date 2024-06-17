Thibodeau's 2: Who Would Play Knicks Coach in Movie?
Lights, camera ... New York Knicks?
If and when a Knicks movie is greenlit, head coach Tom Thibodeau already knows where he wants the script sent, revealing his dream casting during an appearance on his proteges' "Roommates Show" podcast.
Hosts and Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart weren't sure who would portray them in such a hypothetical film but suggested that Robert DeNiro or the late James Gandolfini could step into Thibodeau's quarter zip. That didn't quite sit well with Thibodeau, who had a pair of more stylish thespians in mind.
"I was thinking more George Clooney, Brad Pitt," Thibodeau said with a smirk. The suggestion of the "Ocean's" franchise co-stars draws a "hell no!" from Hart as Brunson and fellow host Matt Hillman laugh with the head coach.
If any New York sports coach/manager has made a case for the silver screen treatment, it's probably Thibodeau, who has certainly penned an incredible redemption story of sorts after some called for his ousting after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.
Thibodeau's most recent tour at the helm of the Knicks could well be his magnum opus to date, as he guided a New York group decimated by injury to 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. The Knicks reached those landmarks for the first time since 2013 under Thibodeau's watch.
That output has, in the eyes of both amateur and professional observers alike, placed Thibodeau in line for a big payday and contract extension, as his current deal is set to expire after next season.
If Clooney and Pitt would indeed be interested in the role of Thibodeau, they better sign on for a multi-picture deal: barring disaster, Thibodeau will become the first Knicks boss to reach his fifth season at the helm since Jeff Van Gundy made it that far in 2000-01.
