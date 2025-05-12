Analyst: Knicks Shouldn't Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo
The New York Knicks are set to play Game 4 of their playoff series at home against the Boston Celtics, but news of a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumor coming out of the Milwaukee Bucks has people's attention to begin the week.
Antetokounmpo should catch the eye of almost every team in the league, including the title-hungry Knicks, but Bleacher Report writer Erik Beaston doesn't believe New York should make a move for the "Greek Freak."
"The team has indisputable chemistry right now. It got them to the third seed in the conference and has helped them advance to the semifinals, where they have played the Boston Celtics tough and hold the 2-1 advantage through three games," Beaston wrote.
"Brunson has been the finisher the team needed, Karl-Anthony Towns leads the team in rebounds, OG Anunoby leads in steals, and Josh Hart tops the blocks list. Those four, plus Mikal Bridgers, are all averaging double-digits in scoring this postseason."
"There is no guarantee that Antetokounmpo will come in, fit instantly, and ever develop that chemistry with the team's stars needed to win a championship. He never really did with Damian Lillard in Milwaukee and if other mega-team setups are any indication, they are as likely to fail as they are to succeed," Beaston continued.
"Why disrupt the chemistry that the Knicks have built, which has been a huge part of this current run toward an Eastern Conference title and, potentially, a Larry O'Brien Trophy, by introducing the unknown to the locker room?"
The Knicks may need to see this core come through for one more season to truly determine if they are capable of winning it all. That being said, the same was mentioned a year ago, and that didn't stop the Knicks from trading Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for Towns.
The Knicks could explore a similar deal for Antetokounmpo this summer, but that doesn't guarantee anything other than a new group of teammates in need of learning how to play with one another.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!