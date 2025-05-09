Knicks' Jalen Brunson Proving Why He Won Award

Most points scored in the fourth quarter this postseason:



1. Jalen Brunson: 86

2. Jamal Murray: 46

3. Ant Edwards: 45

4. Kawhi Leonard: 45

5. Jayson Tatum: 44

6. Nikola Jokic: 43

7. Cade Cunningham: 43

8. Mikal Bridges: 42

9. Donovan Mitchell: 40