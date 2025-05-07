Celtics' Health Makes or Breaks Knicks Star's Series
The Celtics were the best team in the 2023-24 NBA season. They played like it all season long, winning 64 games en route to the championship, aided greatly by the majority of their star-studded rotation remaining available throughout the regular season and playoff run.
One key Celtic did miss out on the fun last summer, though. While Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Al Horford tore through the east, newly-acquired Kristaps Porzingis awaited his return. The brittle center finally reemerged in the NBA Finals, handing it to the Dallas Mavericks in limited minutes.
A full season later, and that question of whether or not Porzingis will be ready for the playoffs remains present. He spent the back third of this past regular season managing a mysterious non-COVID illness, and was ruled out midway through Monday's Game 1 with a similar exemption.
His growing unreliability is a major storyline to follow, especially after the Celtics dropped Game 1 to the New York Knicks in a 108-105 overtime thriller. Star New York center Karl-Anthony Towns, a frequent matchup buddy for Porzingis as a fellow stretch-7-footer, has to capitalize on that potential lack of defensive length.
Towns was the sole New York starter to not crack 43 minutes in Monday's contest, largely ineffective against Boston's tight closeouts and Porzingis' rim protection. Boston's center didn't exactly shoot the lights out himself, but could still offer a 7'6 wingspan to ward away intruders.
Porzingis' availability for Game 2 remains an unknown several hours before tip-off, but his absence would do wonders for Towns if he didn't have to consistently challenge that sort of length.
Al Horford, the Celtics' backup big, makes for the more standard hefty center that KAT's used to banging with. The pick-and-roll actions will appear more manageable without his teammates having to match up with a player a foot taller than them, and Horford poses a considerably less intimidating threat on offense. On defense, Towns can look forward to avoiding those extra rotations and trying to contest Porzingis' quick-trigger 3-ball.
This is some of the first concerning injury management that these Celtics have had to deal with since emerging to title-favorite status, as they're less equipped to deal with this question mark as they were in last year's weaker path to the finals. Sam Hauser, another Boston depth piece, is listed as doubtful for Game 2.
A hampered Porzingis would still play, but he won't endure anything resembling the average Knick's minute load. He's been a Boston X-Factor for his making the Celtics offense multidimensional with the post play and midrange shooting he offers, as well as his standing as the defense's last line of defense. If he's laboring, the door is wide open for Towns to do his damage.
