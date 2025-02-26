Former Player Feels Bad for Knicks Fans

All Knicks

The New York Knicks appear not to be among the top teams in the East this season.

Feb 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a call during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are still recovering from their latest loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics, one that has fans feeling pessimistic about their chances to make it deep in the playoffs this year.

Celtics analyst and former point guard Eddie House chimed in on the Knicks' current state of affairs.

“The Knicks don’t stand a chance,” House said via NBC Sports Boston’s postgame show h/t Heavy.com writer Adam Taylor. 

“If you’re a Knicks fan and you think Mitchell Robinson and that is no disrespect to him…is gonna change your season when he comes back, to make it seem like you guys can make a deep run in the playoffs, then I feel bad for you.”

The Knicks are hopeful that Robinson can come back and improve the team's defense, which needs a lot of fixing, but there's no guarantee that the big man will make some noise upon his return.

The Celtics find themselves with a considerable cushion ahead of the Knicks, but they are still trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers by several games for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

However, given the fact that the Celtics are defending champions and have hardly made any changes to the roster, Boston is still in a decent position at this point in the season.

The Knicks have gone 0-5 against the Cavs and Celtics so far this season, and none of those games were relatively close, so New York has to do some reconfiguring if it wants to have a chance at getting past either Cleveland or Boston.

The Knicks don't play either the Cavs or Celtics until April, so they have plenty of time at the end of February and all of March to get back on the right track before the fireworks begin again.

