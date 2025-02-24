Analyst: Knicks Are Pretenders After Celtics Loss

All Knicks

The New York Knicks don't look good after their loss against the Boston Celtics.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) loses the ball in front of New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are among the best teams in the Eastern Conference, but they have struggled against elite competition throughout the season.

After recent losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, the Knicks look like the inferior team of the three squads that have built a little bit of a cushion from the other teams in the Eastern Conference.

However, that isn't enough for Bleacher Report writer Timothy Rapp from deeming the Knicks a "pretender."

"The loss dropped the Knicks to 37-20 on the season, while Boston won its fifth straight game, improving to 41-16. Cleveland (46-10) remains the class of the Eastern Conference, at least in the standings, but the Celtics are the defending champions and are now 4-1 against the Knicks and Cavs this season," Rapp writes.

"For the time being, it appears the road to the NBA Finals very much goes through Boston. Despite New York's high-profile additions of Towns and Mikal Bridges this offseason, the Knicks still feel closer to pretender than contender when they share the court with the Celtics."

The Knicks have made it to the second round of the playoffs in each of the last two years, but they have been unable to get over the hump and make it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

In all likelihood, unless a major injury or two takes place, the Knicks will need to beat one or both of the Cavs and Celtics in a seven-game series, and nothing that New York has shown from these past two games has people believing that they could do it once, let alone twice.

That doesn't mean that the Knicks are having an unsuccessful season, but this is a sign that they maybe aren't set to meet the goals that were set out for them in training camp.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

