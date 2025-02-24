Knicks Legend Guides Team USA to Victory
It was a brutal weekend for Manhattan basketball but at least one New York Knicks legend came away with a big win.
Patrick Ewing helped the United States men's national basketball team secure a spot in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Tournament, as the Americans won Group D in the 25-nation qualifying tournament in Nicaragua over the weekend.
Ewing served as an assistant coach for the AmeriCup qualifying run under former Houston Rockets boss Stephen Silas. The legendary center previously played under the watch of Silas' late father Paul, a three-time NBA champion who was a Knicks assistant coach for three seasons before embarking on a head coaching career.
Ewing could be seen beaming in the background as Silas addressed his victorious team in a video posted on Team USA's X account.
Working with the American qualifying effort is Ewing's first coaching job since he served at the helm of his alma mater Georgetown for six seasons, which included a victorious upset run in the 2021 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Ewing also carries two Olympic gold medals from his time repping the red, white, and blue on the court, which includes the one earned as part of the "Dream Team" during the 1992 Games in Barcelona.
In addition to his Team USA duties, Ewing holds the title of "basketball ambassador" for the Knicks. Prior coaching experience came through assistant NBA stints in Washington, Houston, Orlando, and Charlotte.
Notable names on Team USA's AmeriCup qualifying roster included former Knick John Jenkins and 2011 first-round pick Norris Cole. The group overseen by Ewing and Silas went 5-1 in the tournament, capping things off with a 105-83 win over the Bahamas on Sunday night. The Americans will now wait until August to compete in the 2025 AmeriCup competition, also in Nicaragua, as they seek to atone for the third-place finish in the most recent showing in 2022.
