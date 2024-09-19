Josh Hart Brings Winning Energy to Knicks
The New York Knicks are chasing their first championship in over 50 years, but in order for them to achieve their goal, they need Josh Hart to play at his peak.
Ever since Hart was traded to the Knicks in the middle of the 2022-23 season, New York has been a contender in the Eastern Conference. They won a playoff series in each of Hart's first two seasons, and they will need his efforts again to go even further.
"Is Josh Hart a guard or a forward? "He plays winner," Steve Kerr quipped during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. No three words could better sum up the Josh Hart experience," CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn writes. "Who cares if he's too small to be a traditional forward? Who cares if his jumper is inconsistent? It goes in when it counts. Everything goes right for Josh Hart when it counts because Josh Hart is a winner. He can't be distilled into a collection of skills, though "elite offensive rebounder and transition player that also defends multiple positions" is a start. Good things happen when Josh Hart is on the floor. Maybe that's hustle. Maybe that's skill. But it ultimately all leads to winning."
Hart will likely come off the bench for most of the season with Julius Randle back in the lineup. However, Hart will find his time in the sun. Coach Tom Thibodeau loves what he brings to the table, so there will be opportunities for him to contribute early and often.
Hart's output isn't in what he adds to the stat sheet, but rather his toughness and effort on both ends of the floor. Moving him to the second unit will have him going against other reserves around the league that aren't ready for that kind of style of play, and that could end up working to the Knicks' benefit.
So long as he stays healthy, Hart should be one of the most dynamic players for the Knicks.
