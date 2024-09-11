Analyst: Knicks Will Miss Starting Center
The New York Knicks had a lot of positives this offseason, but that doesn't mean they came out completely unscathed.
The team couldn't re-sign standout center Isaiah Hartenstein, who inked a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder shortly after the start of free agency.
CBS Sports writer Jasmyn Wimbish believes the Knicks will miss Hartenstein a lot.
"The Knicks had a near-perfect offseason. They re-signed OG Anunoby, traded for Bridges, and signed Brunson on a super team-friendly deal. They have the pieces to contend with the Celtics, but I say 'near-perfect' because one major issue that could plague them down the line is their center rotation. In the midst of all the great moves the Knicks made this summer, one that could prove to really hurt is seeing Hartenstein leave to join the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team the Knicks could see if they managed to make the NBA Finals," Wimbish writes.
The Knicks have Mitchell Robinson to cover for Hartenstein, but losing the former second-round pick in free agency takes away some aspects from last year's lineup that the team desperately needed.
"Hartenstein provided offensive rebounding, had a seamless two-man game going with Brunson and was aggressive on both sides of the ball. He also provides more on offense than Robinson does, working in a combination of floaters, dunks and layups and moving well around the floor to get open and mismatches under the rim," Wimbish writes.
The Knicks have the ability to recover from a loss like this, but that doesn't mean it will be easy. If the Knicks can survive these adjustments and find a way to move forward without Hartenstein, New York will be one of the most dangerous teams in the league for the upcoming season.
