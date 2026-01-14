Knicks Veteran Forward Set to Return vs. Kings

The New York Knicks are receiving a significant boost on the injury front ahead of their next matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

After missing the previous two games with a right quadriceps contusion, veteran forward Guerschon Yabusele has been cleared to return and is available for the contest at Golden 1 Center.

This marks positive news for the Knicks, who have been managing a thin rotation throughout the season. Yabusele's return strengthens the team's frontcourt depth as head coach Mike Brown navigates another Western Conference road game.

The timing of Yabusele's availability could prove crucial for the Knicks as they continue their championship push. The 30-year-old forward has played limited minutes in recent outings, but his presence on the roster adds depth and versatility on the wing and in the paint.

Dec 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) reacts during practice prior to the Emirates Cup semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Knicks' medical staff cleared him following his quad recovery, suggesting he's progressed faster than initially anticipated when he was ruled out for the team's game against the Suns on Jan. 9, which resulted in a tight 112-107 loss for New York.

Brown will need to monitor Yabusele's minutes carefully upon his return, ensuring he doesn't aggravate the contusion while reintegrating into game action. The forward's availability is a welcome development, especially against a Kings team struggling with a 10-30 record so far this season.

Full Knicks Injury Report vs Kings

Landry Shamet (Right Shoulder Sprain): OUT (25th consecutive game)​

Guerschon Yabusele (Right Quad Contusion): AVAILABLE (cleared from injury report)​

Trey Jemison: OUT (G League two-way assignment)​

Landry Shamet's Recovery Trajectory

Shamet remains sidelined but appears to be making encouraging progress in his rehabilitation. The shooting guard has been cleared for controlled contact activities in practice, marking a significant milestone in his recovery from a shoulder sprain he suffered on November 22.

This development suggests his return could be imminent, potentially within the next week or two if his progression continues as planned.​

The positive news surrounding Shamet's recovery is that he chose to rehab without surgery, a decision that could expedite his timeline compared to the previous season's shoulder dislocation. He previously has expressed confidence in his rehabilitation process, indicating he's progressing ahead of schedule. However, the Knicks remain cautious, as he will miss his 25th consecutive game against Sacramento.​

When Shamet does return, Brown will need to manage an adjustment period, as the shooting guard will be coming back into a rotation that has evolved during his two-month absence.​

