Could Knicks Try New Lineup?
The New York Knicks are in desperate need of a center, and they may have to get a little more creative in order to figure out how to get past that dilemma.
While Julius Randle has been listed as a potential option for a small-ball center, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale poses the idea that the Knicks could go even smaller by putting OG Anunoby at the five with Josh Hart next to him in the frontcourt. The rest of the 'Nova Knicks — Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo — would round out the lineup.
"Most people are wondering whether New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau will channel his burgeoning #TryStuff gene and give actual run to Anunoby-Julius Randle frontlines. Removing any semblance of a big from the equation may be asking too much," Favale writes. "Yet, this quintet has two to three dudes—namely Anunoby and Hart—who are comfortable punching above their positional weight. OG is also going to be guarding behemoths in frontcourt pairings with Randle anyway. Hart is a defensive upgrade as the 4."
Even though the 'Nova Knicks have a ton of chemistry, it's hard to imagine much playing time where all four of them are on the court together because it means that two of Anunoby, Randle and Mitchell Robinson would have to sit on the bench.
Regardless, it would be a small lineup, and that wouldn't bode well against most teams in the NBA who have big-time scorers that are all taller than every one of the former Wildcats.
It's certainly worth it for Thibodeau to give this specific fivesome some run together, but it lacks the size necessary to be a legitimate playoff lineup that can go against some of the better bigs in the Eastern Conference.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!