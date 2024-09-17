All Knicks

Could Knicks Make Surprising Defensive Change?

The New York Knicks could make some defensive changes this season.

Jeremy Brener

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau coaches against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau coaches against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks pride themselves on being a team that fights on the defensive end of the floor.

With head coach Tom Thibodeau captaining the ship, defense will always be a priority. The Knicks had the league's ninth-best defensive rating last season and were only 1.8 points behind the NBA champion Boston Celtics, who were ranked No. 2 behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Knicks have a few new faces on the roster, which begs the question on if anything will change. The NBA has seen a few teams run some zone defense despite it being far more popular in college, but SNY insider Ian Begley doesn't believe the Knicks will follow suit in that change.

"The Knicks have not played a lot of zone under Thibodeau," Begley writes. "With Thibodeau on the sidelines and Bridges/Anunoby on the roster, it seems logical to assume that the Knicks won’t play much zone defense this season. If they do, it would be a significant change of approach for the head coach."

It would be a massive change for Thibodeau, who operates a man-to-man defense. That being said, there are some scenarios where it might make sense for the Knicks to switch things up.

There's been a lot of talk during the offseason about a potential lineup where Julius Randle plays at the center position. If Thibodeau were to ever employ that lineup, perhaps it would benefit the Knicks to play either a 2-3 or 3-2 zone. That would put two or three defenders on the perimeter, where players like OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges excel. If anyone drove into the paint, it would allow Randle or Precious Achiuwa or another big man to crash in.

The big reason why zone defenses don't happen often in the NBA is because it tends to lead to wide-open shots at the 3-point line, and perimeter shooting is far better in the pros than at any other level.

However, it may not hurt the Knicks to go against their current philosophies and try something new.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News