Knicks Fall to Warriors Without Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks battled hard but ultimately fell short against the Golden State Warriors, losing 126-113 at Chase Center. Playing without All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, who was sidelined with a right ankle sprain sustained in Sacramento, the Knicks showed resilience early but couldn't contain a red-hot Warriors offense.

Miles McBride started in place of Brunson and contributed admirably, while Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks' scoring effort. However, the absence of their floor general proved costly down the stretch as Golden State pulled away in the second half behind Stephen Curry's masterful performance.

Jan 15, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns Foul Trouble Derails Knicks' Momentum

The biggest issue plaguing the Knicks wasn't just offensive execution; it was Karl-Anthony Towns' persistent foul trouble. Towns picked up early fouls that forced head coach Mike Brown to limit his minutes at crucial stretches. The center's foul problems reached a boiling point in the fourth quarter when Draymond Green committed a flagrant 1 foul on Towns, drawing criticism from fans.​

Towns eventually fouled out late in the game, and several of his infractions were offensive fouls, a troubling trend that has haunted him throughout the season. With over 30 offensive fouls this season, Towns' inability to adjust his physicality continues to cost the Knicks valuable possessions.

Three of his six fouls against Golden State were offensive, resulting in turnovers at critical moments when New York needed scoring.​

Warriors' Offensive Clinic Too Much for Short-Handed Knicks

The Warriors were simply unstoppable, particularly from beyond the arc. Stephen Curry orchestrated the offense brilliantly, hitting deep three-pointers and finding open teammates throughout the night. Jimmy Butler III, who joined Golden State this season, also proved problematic for his former Eastern Conference foes, contributing effectively on both ends.

Golden State's balanced attack featured multiple players in double figures, and their ball movement was exceptional with 30-plus assists. The Warriors shot efficiently from three-point range and dominated the free-throw battle, exposing the Knicks' defensive vulnerabilities without Brunson's perimeter defense.

The Knicks hung tough through the first half, trailing by just three at halftime. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges provided solid two-way play, while Josh Hart stuffed the stat sheet with his typical all-around contributions. But the third quarter proved disastrous as Golden State exploded for 37 points, building a double-digit lead that proved insurmountable.

This loss drops the Knicks to 25-16 on the season as they await Brunson's return, which remains day-to-day.​

Key Performances

Warriors

Stephen Curry: 27 points, 7 assists​

Jimmy Butler III: 23 points, 4 assists​

Knicks

Miles McBride: 21 points, 3 assists​

Karl-Anthony Towns: 16 points, 2 assists, 6 fouls (fouled out)​

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!