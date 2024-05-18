Liberty vs Fever Preview: How, Who to Watch in Home Opener
If anyone had any right to be tired of Caitlin Clark coverage, it'd probably be the New York Liberty.
New York has been bestowed an early onset of Clark on its schedule, facing the touted top pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft in three of their first nine games. The middle part of that stretch lands on Saturday afternoon, when the Liberty face their home opener against Clark's Indiana Fever.
The Liberty handily won their first get-together with Clark, pulling away in a dominant second half that led to a 102-66 victory. Jonquel Jons and Breanna Stewart each earned double-doubles, the latter recovering from a tepid start in Tuesday's opener in Washington to lead the team in scoring. Indiana was forced to survive on meager double-figure efforts from Aliyah Boston and Katie Lou Samuelson while Clark was held to nine points on 2-of-8 shooting thank to stellar defense from Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who also put in 14 points.
What: Indiana Fever (0-2) @ New York Liberty (2-0)
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
When/Watch: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
Who's Favored: NYL -5.5
Keep An Eye On: Sabrina Ionescu
Recent Liberty efforts have put up outside shooting efforts that would make even the masters from Villanova and Golden State blush, though head coach Sandy Brondello has often expressed a desire to see her group expand beyond that identity. With the Liberty surprisingly struggling from deep in the early going, Ionescu has risen to the challenge, expanding her penetration game by taking advantage of fermented chemistry with her fellow All-Stars. If Ionescu completes that aspect of her game, she can truly engage in consistent takeover duty and complete what's perhaps the final phase of her professional metamorphosis.
Feve to Watch: Katie Lou Samuelson
Back on the floor after taking 2023 off due to a pregnancy, Samuelson had inched back into the game with efforts from deep, going 3-of-4 thus far including 2-of-2 in Thursday's loss. Jones, Stewart, and even the relief efforts of Nyara Sabally kept the Fever's interior game (headlined by Boston and NaLyssa Smith) mostly in check on Thursday. If they're looking for a veteran pick-me-up from the perimeter, Samulson could be called upon for expanded duties in just her third game back.
They Said It
"To be able to see her do what she did in college and now being able to go up against her, I'm excited to see what she's going to be able to accomplish ... Coming back into my first season playing, I was navigating being that No. 1 pick, having that target on my back, and also not being healthy and trying to come back. It's just tough. You always are going to have to fight adversity and I think that's part of everyone's journey, being able to weather that storm and figure out what makes you you. She's so young, she's going to be able to learn and grow. Times like this are when you find out what you're really made of and how you continue to improve as a teammate, basketball player, and person."-Sabrina Ionescu on Caitlin Clark
Prediction
Clark will inevitably get it together, as will the rest of the Fever's raw but hopeful talents. But the Liberty have statements to make of their own: they effectively did so after a shaky start in the nation's capital but now have a three-game homestand to whip their loyal, expanded fanbase into a frenzy. Considering the way New York has patrolled the perimeter in the early going, they should be able to get some revenge for their former NBA siblings and take down Indiana.
Liberty 99, Fever 87
