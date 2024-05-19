All Knicks

Knicks Trade Into Top 10 in Latest Mock Draft

The New York Knicks have several picks that they can use to trade up in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Even though the New York Knicks are in the middle of their historic playoff run, they are keeping an eye on the 2024 NBA Draft, which is set to take place next month.

The Knicks have three picks to work with, but in Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, they moved all three of them to the San Antonio Spurs to acquire the No. 8 overall selection, which they used to select Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham.

"Rob Dillingham, a Kentucky product just like Quickley, could be the off-the-bench spark plug New York has been without since giving up Quickley in the OG Anunoby trade," Bleacher Report writes. "It might be tricky to pair Dillingham with Jalen Brunson, since both are undersized scoring guards, but the Knicks might not be in the market for a new starter, anyway. Instead, they could see real value in finding someone who can keep the offense humming when Brunson needs a breather."

The Knicks don't need all of their picks, so a trade up makes sense if a team is interested in striking a deal. A team like the Spurs makes sense because they are just starting out their rebuild and want more opportunities to acquire young talent. They also have the No. 4 pick, so there isn't a major need in taking two top players.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is notorious for not liking to play rookies, so Dillingham may not be given the opportunity to play right away. However, if he can pick up the system quickly, there's a chance he could turn into a truly valuable piece for the Knicks in the coming years.

