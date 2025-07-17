Knicks' Jalen Brunson Could See Role Shrink?
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is the best player on the team, which means most of the time, the ball will be in his hands.
Tom Thibodeau relied on Brunson heavily when he was the Knicks head coach, but things may be different with Mike Brown in charge.
SNY insider Ian Begley thinks Brunson may have a different role in Brown's offense, which could lead to less usage.
"Brown didn’t delve into specifics during his introductory press conference this week. But we know that Brown viewed James Borrego as a target for the top assistant spot on his staff. Borrego isn’t available (he will remain in New Orleans), but Brown’s interest in Borrego suggests he is open to an offense that’s well-spaced and features a high level of ball and player movement," Begley wrote.
"If the Knicks go this way on offense, it’s logical to think that Brunson will have the ball in isolation a little less often. It’s worth noting that Hart, Bridges and others handled the ball at times last season when Brunson was on the floor. Maybe you see Brunson off the ball more regularly under Brown. Or maybe the ball/player movement organically leads to less of a workload for Brunson. Either way, it’s an interesting topic to monitor early in Brown’s Knick tenure."
The situation with Brunson's usage will be fluid throughout the season depending on which players will be healthy around him, but the plan should be different.
The Knicks are looking for ways to improve from last season, so anything different should be something worth trying.
Perhaps these changes are what will turn the Knicks from a bridesmaid to a bride in the NBA in the upcoming season.
