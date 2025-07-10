Giannis Antetokounmpo Addresses Knicks Rumors
Online personality IShowSpeed got the Greek Freak to speak about the rumors supposedly connecting him to the New York Knicks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed the gossip connecting him to Manhattan during an appearance on Speed's social media network. While Speed noted that New York taxes might be enough to steer one away from the big city, Antetokounmpo revealed that his consultants have kept the Knicks in his ear.
"A lot of people have tried to convince me, tried to convince me to go there and play there and stuff," Antetokounmpo admitted to Speed. When asked if he'd stay in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo remarked "Probably, we'll see," an answer that should no doubt fuel the theories of those who believe that the two-time MVP is destined to wear New York across his chest.
Having spent his entire NBA career in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo was said to be keeping a closer eye on the Bucks' offseason activities since the team has endured three consecutive first-round exits on the Eastern Conference bracket. The team has responded by adding former playoff nemesis Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers and re-upping with Kevin Porter Jr., Bobby Portis, and Gary Trent Jr.
Upon making room for Turner, however, the Bucks waived Damian Lillard after two seasons, a move that was said to draw Antetokounmpo's ire as the he seeks to add to his championship collection headlined by a postseason ring in 2021. The Knicks have long lingered in the Antetokounmpo and would perhaps officially seal their spot as preseason favorite in the East if they were to obtain his services.
Any trade for Antetokounmpo would undoubtedly force the Knicks to part ways with named assets like Karl-Anthony Towns after exhausting a good bit of their draft pick cabinet last offseason. New York has already gotten busy since their futile Eastern Conference Finals run ended, adding depth stars Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in addition to new head coach Mike Brown.
