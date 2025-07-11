Four Knicks With Most to Gain/Lose in Summer League
New York Knicks basketball is anything but out for summer.
In addition to their headline-grabbing moves on the transaction ledger, the Knicks — or something like them — will be back on NBA hardwood this weekend: with NBA Summer League play fully underway in Las Vegas, the Knicks' prospects have two games over the weekend, taking on those of the Detroit Pistons on Friday (6 p.m. ET, NBA TV) before getting the Boston Celtics' two days later.
With the Knicks' mostly devoid of high-profile draft picks in recent seasons, Summer League could have a bit of a muted effect on the fanbase. For certain participants, however, these games could mean everything.
Ariel Hukporti
The final pick of last year's draft was anything but "Mr. Irrelevant" for the Knicks, coming up as clutch interior depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns while Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson dealt with injuries. Alas for Hukporti, a meniscus injury (sustained in his first career start, no less) more or less ended his freshman tour: he was able to come back but was never a part of the Knicks' primary rotation when the games really started to matter.
The Knicks exercised the affordable Hukporti option and there could be a major opportunity ahead for the German-born center: Achiuwa is likely gone and many are intrigued by the idea of pairing Robinson and Towns in the starting five. Both give Hukporti ac hance to leap up the depth chart, even with the interior threat Guerschon Yabusele already in tow. A stage in Vegas is the perfect opportunity to reintroduce himself.
Tyler Kolek
The firing of Tom Thibodeau had its pros and cons but the Knicks rookies class likely wasn't too much sleep over it considering his infamous reluctance to trust freshman with extended opportunities. Kolek was one of the final victims of such an approach, more or less forced to split his time between being a star in Westchester and a deep reserve in Manhattan after coming in as an early second-round pick last summer.
Kolek earned a considerable amount of hype ever since the Knicks moved up to secure his services in last year's draft. There were fleeting flashes of brilliance when he was set free but that wasn't enough to earn significant postseason playing time. Kolek could find a new opportunity under Mike Brown but the Knicks have taken significant steps in expanding their second unit options, that project headlined by the addition of Jordan Clarkson. A second tour in Vegas, where he averaged 9.6 points and 7.0 assists in five summer showings last year, serves as a chance for a vital reminder of why the Knicks coveted his potential.
James Nnaji
Knicks president Leon Rose will likely have an invested interest in seeing Nnaji succeed considering his status as a co-star in one of the most, if not the most monumental move of his tenure: the rights to Nnaji came over in the trade for Towns, which has mostly played to a draw so far considering both the Knicks and Julius Randle/Donte DiVincenzo-led Minnesota Timberwolves both returned to their respective conference final rounds
The Nigerian-born Nnaji will make his unofficial Knicks debut in Las Vegas at age 20 after spending last few years as a project in Barcelona. The aforementioned interior developments give Nnaji a similar opportunity to Hukporti and some even favorably compare him to the long-tenured Robinson, making him a perfect spell option if the Knicks were to embrace the two-big man set. His fundamentals are said to need some work but his athleticism, punctuated by a 7-7 wingspan, could be an indispensable weapon on the road ahead.
Dink Pate
Like another New York-based teenager was told before him, with great power comes great responsibility. One of the last high-profile prospects to emerge from G League Ignite, which previously produced rising stars like Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Matas Buzelis, Pate now gets his first opportunity with an NBA-affiliated organization with the Knicks' Summer League group.
At just 19, Pate has plenty to learn but impressed during his opportunities with Ignite and the unaffiliated G League club in Mexico City, His early high school endeavors, becoming a consensus four-star prospect in his native Dallas and he was picked to be one of the faces of Shaquille O'Neal's new endeavors at Reebok. What Pate does in the Summer League could help set the tone for the rest of his career. No one's expecting him to crack the Knicks' rotation as a teenager, but playing his way into a Westchester contract is an admirable, attainable goal.
