Rival Exec May Regret Losing Free Agent to Knicks
Losing Guerschon Yabusele to the New York Knicks has literally become a Grimey situation for the Philadephia 76ers.
Yabusele has switched Atlantic Division allegiances, joining the Knicks on a two-year, $11.2 million contracts after spending his return to the NBA in The City of Brotherly Love. The defection still stings Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who, ironically enough, said that Philadelphia had to sacrifice Yabusele in an effort to re-up with former homegrown Knick Quentin Grimes.
"We offered [Yabusele] the most we could that wouldn't limit us and our ability to retain Quentin," Morey said, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. "That was above minimum. I've seen reports saying that that wasn't, but it was definitely below what he got ended up getting ... We want to retain Quentin. We hope to work that out with his representation, and our focus was on making sure that happens. That did impact what we could offer Guerschon."
Morey said that losing Yabusele, who averaged 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds after a five-year departure from the NBA, "sucked," but hinted that maintaining Grimes appears to be the priority. Grimes began his pro career as a first-round pick of New York's, coming to Manhattan in a 2021 draft night trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Though he leaped into the starting lineup, New York had traded Grimes to the Detroit Pistons at the 2024 trade deadline in the deal that acquired Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. Grimes began last season with the Dallas Mavericks before he was swapped for Caleb Martin.
His subsequent breakout in Philadelphia (21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds in 28 games) became a bright silver lining in an otherwise grim Sixers season, leading Morey and Co. to prioritize his return at the risk of losing Yabusele, who is expected to be a valuable depth star for the Knicks.
Whether the Grimes gambit proves to be worth it remains to be seen, as Morey was mum when asked for an update in Carlin's report.
"We've had discussions and discussions recently with his representation, and we hope to work things out," Morey said. "I don’t have much more detail."
