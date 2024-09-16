All Knicks

Analyst: Knicks' Julius Randle Trade Talks Will Continue

Julius Randle will remain in trade rumors for the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 27, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Julius Randle has been a constant in trade rumors surrounding the New York Knicks this offseason, and there isn't a set time that it will come to an end.

Randle is undoubtedly the Knicks' best trade asset even though he is on an expiring contract. The fact that he only has one year left on his deal is a big reason why Randle's name is even popping up in the first place.

Given the fact that the Knicks have also slanted their team to fit Jalen Brunson's friends and vision, Randle also may not be for long in New York.

"There appear to be a lot of untouchables in New York, as this Knicks team is loaded with talent and former college teammates," Bleacher Report contributor Greg Swartz writes. "Keeping Randle for now is the right call, as we don't know how he'll mesh with Bridges. This new-look lineup could be a roaring success for the Knicks, although the threat of Randle leaving in free agency next summer could ignite some trade talk."

Bridges is definitely part of New York's future after seeing how much the team had to give the Brooklyn Nets to acquire him this summer. Him and Randle are expected to co-exist, but there is a world in which the fit doesn't look as strong on the court than it does on paper. And with Randle's impending free agency, he would be the one to walk away first.

The Knicks have shown interest in re-signing Randle, but there is no guarantee that an extension is coming as talks have appeared to stall over the past month.

As long as Randle remains on his current deal and the Knicks haven't proven that they can be the best team in the league with this core, the three-time All-Star will remain a top subject in trade rumors all year long.

