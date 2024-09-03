All Knicks

Knicks Success Could Rely on One Player

The New York Knicks hope that they can get production from Mitchell Robinson.

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up before game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are faced with a big man issue, but they are relying on a familiar face to be the solution.

Mitchell Robinson, 26, is the longest-tenured member of the Knicks, having been with the franchise since 2018. While Robinson has dealt with some ups and downs throughout his time in New York, the team is counting on him in a major way for the upcoming season.

Robinson is the primary big man for the Knicks, and the team will rely on him more than they have in the past.

"Mitchell Robinson is the lone low-post presence entering the season," NBA.com contributor Shaun Powell writes. "This could be problematic for a team that shares a division with Sixers center Joel Embiid and Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis and may face Heat star Bam Adebayo at some point. Robinson’s health, defense and rebounding will be crucial."

Robinson was the starter going into last season at the center position, but he was replaced by Isaiah Hartenstein after he suffered an ankle injury that kept him out for a few months. Hartenstein played so well that he kept his starting spot when Robinson returned for the end of the season.

Hartenstein played so well that he earned a contract far more than what the Knicks could even offer, so he left New York to join the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he'll help Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren to try and win a championship.

Robinson doesn't have much depth behind him, as Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa are expected to be his backups. So Robinson will need to stay healthy and have the best season of his career because he now has to fill some very big shoes. If he can't do that, then the Knicks' title hopes for the upcoming season will slowly fade away.

