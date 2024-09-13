Knicks Among NBA's Most Exciting Teams
The New York Knicks live in the NBA's biggest market, but the team itself has a lot to be excited for outside of the city they play in.
Bleacher Report discussed 10 teams they felt would be great subjects for a "Hard Knocks" style reality TV show where cameras would go behind the scenes for training camp, and the Knicks were among those listed.
"Admit it, you want to know what Tom Thibodeau's training camps and in-season practices look like," Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley writes. "You know the league's hardest-driving head coach requires maximum effort at all times, but what does that actually mean on a day-to-day basis? Does Thibs force Josh Hart to spend entire workouts wearing one of those speed-training parachutes so he runs even harder during games? Does he demand Deuce McBride finish every practice with an hour of nonstop sprinting just in case he needs to play him 40-plus minutes every night for three weeks straight, as was the case last year?"
In this hypothetical NBA "Hard Knocks" scenario, teams that are eventual subjects usually also have made some big move in the offseason, similar to when the New York Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers and were last year's featured subject on the long-running docuseries. The Knicks also have that angle with Mikal Bridges coming to New York back in June, reuniting with his college teammates Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo.
"The four former Wildcats on New York's roster have such history and apparently genuine camaraderie that their interactions are bound to be endearing," Buckley writes. "Who wouldn't want to watch Jalen Brunson force his college buds to pick up the bill for dinner because he took a pay cut so they could all play together?"
The Knicks have a lot riding for them to be one of the league's most intriguing teams in the upcoming season. The amount of storylines the team has going for them should make them one to talk about, let alone the fact that they are expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA for the upcoming season.
Knicks fans, get the popcorn ready!
