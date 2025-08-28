Knicks Free Agent Target Comes With Big Risk
The New York Knicks are figuring out what to do with their open vacancies on the roster and they could benefit from adding a veteran point guard.
One name that has popped up as an option recently is veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who last played with the Washington Wizards. While Brogdon could help the Knicks with playmaking in the second unit, The Athletic insider James Edwards III believes he comes with a bit of a risk.
"I’m not sure the Knicks want to use their limited resources on someone who has the injury history of Brogdon, but he’s a solid veteran who, at the very least, should be a good locker-room presence," Edwards wrote.
"The 32-year-old has averaged 10 points or more every season of his career and, aside from last season with the Washington Wizards, has been an above-average 3-point shooter. It’s just hard to ignore the fact that he only played more than 40 games in a season once since the 2021-22 campaign. Brogdon, when healthy, is a good player who would fill a void or two for the Knicks. But banking on him remaining healthy might be a lot to ask."
Brogdon is being considered for the final spot on the Knicks roster. While the Knicks would hope he would be healthy, the team isn't counting on him to make or break things for the upcoming season.
Whether Brogdon is on the team or not won't determine whether the Knicks win or lose the championship next season, so his health shouldn't be viewed as a massive factor. He could play part-time during the regular season, appearing when the Knicks need a guard to be healthy.
If Brogdon picks up a bruise or two during the regular season, sideline him until he's fully healthy. The reason the Knicks could bring Brogdon aboard is his ability to help the team win in the playoffs as a depth option. If Brunson gets hurt, Brogdon becomes an option.
Brogdon is simply insurance for the Knicks, so they shouldn't look too much into his injury history as a reason not to sign him.
