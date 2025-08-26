Knicks Forward Reveals Path Back to NBA
New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele has had an unorthodox road in the NBA, but it has led him to the Big Apple hoping to compete for his first championship.
Nearly a decade ago, Yabusele was selected with the No. 16 overall pick by the Boston Celtics, but he was out of the league in three years despite waiting a season out in Europe before coming to the NBA.
From 2019-24, Yabusele played overseas in China, France and Spain, hoping for the right opportunity to return to the NBA to play in the world's top basketball league. Luckily for Yabusele, his hard work paid off.
“You know, that was my goal…Even though I was with one of the best franchises in the NBA, I really didn't get the chance for myself to prove myself," Yabusele said via BasketNews reporter Giorgos Kyriakidis
"As a young kid, going to the NBA was a dream. So, I wanted to go back and make sure I had a chance to explore and play.
"... “I just changed everything about my game: the way I think when I'm on the court, what I can bring to the bench, basketball IQ, passing skills, shooting skills - pretty much everything.
"I knew that if I were good at all of these things, I was going to be back."
Yabusele got better as the years went on, but a career-defining moment came during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he helped the host nation France win a silver medal. While they lost to the United States in the gold medal match, Yabusele had impressed NBA scouts to return to the league's radar just in time for training camp to begin.
Yabusele signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year deal hoping to prove himself in the NBA once again.
After averaging 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game with the Sixers, Yabusele earned himself a two-year deal with the Knicks in free agency.
Now, Yabusele is hoping to not only be a big contributor in the league, but to also be part of a solution for winning basketball.
