Knicks Target Russell Westbrook Might Fall Out of NBA
Russell Westbrook is right there for anyone who wants him. The former MVP averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 assists off of the bench for a highly-capable Denver Nuggets team last season, placing seventh in Sixth Man of the Year voting for his one-and-done services to the team.
He remains the most big-game weathered ball-handler on the open market, a potential fit for a team like the New York Knicks who remain searching for that last veteran's minimum free agent to round out next year's rotation and keep the offense chugging along while Jalen Brunson sits.
Despite the teams who require similar services, man of which continue to hold out for a less impactful star-turned role player like Ben Simmons, Westbrook is reportedly close to falling out of the NBA entirely amidst near-unanimous league-wide disinterest.
Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer certainly sees his options as limited, going so far as to claim that, “the [Sacramento] Kings are the one home for Russell Westbrook if he’s going to be in the NBA at all.”
Even after he finally buying into a role on last year's Nuggets after several seasons of grappling with his inevitable decline, few believe in his ability to be capable of producing consistent, winning contributions in 2025-26.
It's no coincidence that Westbrook finally bought into deferring to a superior player when he was paired with Nikola Jokic, the three-time MVP who'd easily outrank just about anyone. But even after playing his hardest on defense, cutting away from the ball and doing the little things he'd allowed his role players to take care of during his All-Star prime, his erratic shooting and decision-making still got the better of him in the playoffs.
It's also no coincidence that the Kings, arguably the most directionless and name-desperate team in the association, are the only ones who are still publicly offering Westbrook a path to re-signing in the NBA. He bet on himself in declining the player option he could have picked up on his Nuggets deal, and hasn't encountered the outside interest he might have anticipated.
The Knicks have at least one more roster spot to officially fill and the cash to get a deal done, but Westbrook's blistering methods of playing the game appear to be enticing fewer teams than ever. Worries inevitably persist as to how the headstrong slasher will fit into a scheme centered around younger stars like Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, as well as how to stomach the rollercoaster of his highs and lows in a high-stakes, contending situation.
The Knicks really could use that reserve floor general, currently relying on the likes of shooters like Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride as the bench guards. Westbrook, even in his current state, will always bring energy and playmaking, but his destructive habits appear to have scared off just about everyone.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!