Knicks New Forward Gets Glowing Review From Former Teammate
One of the New York Knicks' newest acquisitions already looks like he'll elevate next season's squad with a presence that extends beyond his live-ball contributions.
Guerschon Yabusele, who signed with the Knicks on a two-year, $11 million contract at the start of free agency, left a lasting impression on key Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain at his last stop, with the class' leading scorer going so far as to claim that the big man was "one of the best people I've ever been around."
“I could go to him for anything; a lot of my teammates are like that, but him, I gravitated to a lot. He was just super nice, just a good person and fun to play with, also another great energy person, so I'm sad to see him go," he told Declan Harris.
Yabusele was one of the few abject positives of the 76ers' most recent tumultuous regular season campaign, culminating in a tank job that ended with the team taking VJ Edgecombe with the third pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. While players like McCain saw their progress foiled by injury, Yabusele outplayed his one-year, $2.1 million deal in Philadelphia, churning out 70 appearances while notching 11 points per game on 50% from the field and 38% from 3-point range.
His anticipated return to the NBA arrived after a five-year-long hiatus, which the former Boston Celtics prospect spent by re-building his game around his jumper, an especially useful tool for someone of his hefty, 6'8 build. He provided surprising stability to a team lacking their usual star power in the oft-injured duo of Joel Embiid and Paul George.
Yabusele's breakout performance for France in the Olympics caught Philadelphia's eye, and despite his walking upon the season's end, he proved a good signing.
The stretch-big is set to join the Knicks this fall as one of the headliners of New York's free agency haul alongside Jordan Clarkson and whoever the front office plans on giving their final veteran's minimum contract to, necessary padding to the Knicks' thin depth last season.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Yabusele's future frontcourt partner, has already gone on record in discussing what he's hoping to emphasize and build off of in Mike Brown's first season as the Knicks' head coach, which includes locker room culture. He's already confident in what the returning Knicks have put together after just a season together, and judging by McCain's review, Yabusele sounds like an ideal fit to the team's vision going forward.
