Knicks New Star Named Second-Biggest Impact This Season
What a difference a borough makes for newly-minted New York Knicks star Mikal Bridges.
So claim the NBA experts of ESPN, who unveiled the results of a poll making a major predictions for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Bridges got some love in two major departments.
He came in second place when experts were asked which transferred star was set to make the biggest impact on his new team (behind only Philadelphia's Paul George) and he was third on the list of projected first-time All-Stars (tops in the East behind young Western duo Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren).
Bridges arrival has been part of the wave of excitement that has surrounded this upcoming Knicks season, as he is the latest Villanova University alum to join the metropolitan fold. He comes over after a season-plus with the Brooklyn Nets and joins fellow former Wildcats Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart.
Doubters around the Bridges deal are wary about the massive haul for his serivces: despite an accomplished NBA career to date (one that began with the Phoenix Suns), Bridges has yet to appear in an NBA All-Star Game. That didn't stop the Knicks from sending over a hefty haul headlined by five future first-round picks.
Even with that in mind, it's hard not to feel optimistic about reuniting Bridges with his Wildcat back. The quartet guided the Main Line to victory in the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and Bridges was part of the victorious return trip with Brunson and DiVincenzo two years later.
Bridges' mere prescience also works in the Knicks' favor, as his uncanny ability to stay healthy (having missed nary a contest due to injury in each of his first six years) is welcome news to a contending group that saw several big names go down to a variety of ailments.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!