76ers Legend Calls Out Fans For Knicks' Takeover
Show up to games against the New York Knicks ... doctor's orders.
Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving prescribed tickets for Philly fans while working with the team and Penn Medicine to unveil new Sixer-themed courts at Roberto Clements Park.
Erving, commonly referred to by his nickname "Dr. J," was in obvious good spirits but somewhat perturbed by the way Knicks fans took over Wells Fargo Center during the Atlantic Division rivals' thrilling six-game series in the opening round of last spring's postseason. He hoped that the 76ers emblem at the park's midcourt section would reminds Philadelphians "who (they) would need to be cheering for."
"I think I went to a few games last year, or over the last few years, and soemtimes the enemy has been in the building," Erving recalled in video from Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints. "I think the last time the Knicks showed up, there were a lot of Knick fans in there, I was like what he heck is going on here, you know? So you've all got to make sure you swoop up those tickets."
The Atlantic Division rivalry between the Knicks and 76ers reignited in the opening round of the Eastern quarterfinals and the Knicks were granted six de facto home games if crowd noise was any indication: though the seventh-seeded Sixers gave all they could, the second-ranked Knicks took the series, closing things out with a 118-115 win in Philadelphia.
Pro-Knicks chants were prevalent throughout the series, including the games held at Wells Fargo Center. The fact that three of the Knicks' major contributors (former Villanova Wildcats Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart) were previously regarded as heroes on Wells Fargo Center's hardwood likely made matters only more uncomfortable.
Philadelphia landed in the seventh spot due to a lasting injury to MVP Joel Embiid but partly revamped this offseason to add All-Star mainstay Paul George as well as talented role players like Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, and Caleb Martin. The Knicks, on the other hand, added yet another former Wells Fargo Center prowler in Mikal Bridges, securing his services through a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
Sixer fans' first chance to heed the doctor's advice lands on Nov. 12, when the Knicks return to The City of Brotherly Love to partake in an NBA Cup group play showdown.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!