Knicks Star, Wife Welcome First Child
New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson has added yet another title to his expansive resume, and it's one of the best of all: father.
Brunson announced on Instagram that he and his wife Ali Marks have welcomed their first child, named Jordyn James Brunson, who arrived on July 31. Well-wishers on Brunson's post commemorating his child's arrival include the official account of the Roommates Show podcast as well as former New York Liberty star Tina Charles and NFL legend Tom Brady.
The latest addition to the Brunson family comes just over a year after he and Marks tied the knot in Chicago, not too far from where they met at Stevenson High School in nearby Lincolnshire. The wedding was famously moved up a month to accommodate Brunson's participation in Team USA's effort at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Family, of course, plays a big role in Brunson's life considering his father Rick serves as an assistant coach on the Knicks' staff. It stands to reason that young Jordyn has inherited some immaculate athletic genes: Jalen's work with the Knicks speaks for itself, as it follows in Rick's footsteps after his own nine-year NBA career. Brunson's mother Sandra was a volleyball player at Temple University while Ali works as a physical therapist.
Brunson perhaps foreshadowed his new arrival when he mentioned his family as one of the reasons why he went for an immediate contract extension with the Knicks rather than waiting for a pricier one next summer.
"I think anyone who knows me knows what I’m about…I think about every decision I make, and I am completely comfortable with what I've done,” Brunson said earlier this month at a ceremony commemorating his metropolitan captaincy. “I secured, I think, a decent amount of money to secure myself and my family…in the current time, didn’t have to wait a year. A lot can happen in a year…like I said, I would love to be here."
Brunson is the latest member of the 'Nova Knicks to welcome a child, as both Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart have both done so since donning Manhattan's blue and orange.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!