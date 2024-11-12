Knicks Coach Emphasizes Defense on Wings
The New York Knicks are looking to establish themselves as a defensive-minded team with Tom Thibodeau leading the way. However, it's ultimately up to the players to get the job done.
Two players with important roles on the defensive side of the ball are Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges, who set the tone and put the Knicks in attack mode looking to force turnovers.
“Mikal takes on whoever the primary ball handler is and he works at it all game long and keeps coming. I think that says a lot about him," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "And [Hart] is going to hustle and get the loose balls and push the pace and do what he does.“If we do that and everyone commits to their strengths and playing defense, we can be good. But we know right now we are shorthanded, so we have to play real hard and rebound the ball. We have to do that as a team. If we do that, good things will come from it.”
The Knicks also have OG Anunoby playing a key role on defense as the team looks to become one of the premier defensive teams in the league.
While Hart, Bridges and Anunoby lead the way, it takes the entire team playing well on defense in order to function properly as a unit. If those three set the tone, it trickles down to the rest of the team.
The Knicks are ranked No. 21 in total defense, which is far from where they want to be, so everyone has to step up in order to collectively make improvements and move up the ladder.
The Knicks are back in action tonight as they face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Cup opener. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
