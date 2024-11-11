Clyde vs. Clark? Knicks Legend Jokes About WNBA Star Showdown
"Steph vs. Sabrina" is so last year. New York Knicks fans might be pining for "Clyde vs. Clark" after Sunday night.
Walt "Clyde" Frazier and broadcast partner Mike Breen were offered a moment of levity amidst the Knicks' latest loss to the Indiana Pacers when MSG Network cameras caught WNBA star Caitlin Clark taking in New York's Sunday visit to Indianapolis. With Clark fresh off a sterling debut season with the local Indiana Fever, Frazier joked that he was ready to go one-on-one.
"She doesn't look that formidable!" Frazier jokingly remarked as Clark sat smiling in a sweater in lieu of her Fever threads (h/t KnicksMuse on X). "I could stop her!"
"Just put a ball in her hand!" Breen joked, perhaps curious to see how such a showdown would end.
Frazier, 79, certainly stopped his share of NBA legends in his prime but would face a hefty challenge from Clark: taking in Sunday's tilt between the Knicks and Pacers offered a rare for the Iowa alumna fresh off a record-breaking year at both the amateur and professional levels. Clark became the NCAA Division I scoring leader on both the men's and women's level as a Hawkeye before becoming the top pick of the WNBA Draft.
In Indiana, Clark averaged 19.2 points and 8.4 assists en route to All-WNBA First Team honors and the league's Rookie of the Year title. Clark also thrust the Fever back into the WNBA postseason, ending a seven-year drought.
The Knicks (4-5) perhaps could've used Clark's outside shooting on Sunday, as they hit only seven while the hosting Pacers broke loose for 21, eight alone coming in a pivotal final period. New York will return to Clark's domain on Feb. 11 for the last three meetings.
In the meantime, the Knicks open NBA Cup group play on Tuesday night in Philadelphia (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
