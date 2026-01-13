Carmelo Anthony Issues Brutal Reality Check to Knicks Star

Carmelo Anthony has thrown down a challenge to New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby, using Jaylen Brown's leap in Boston as the standard. On the "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast, Melo praised Brown's mindset while questioning whether OG truly sees himself as elite.​

"[Jaylen] has proven that not only he could lead a team, but also the best 2-way player in this NBA. He ain't bullshitting when he say that, bro. And he's saying it with his chest. He can back it up," Anthony said.

Then he turned the focus to the Knicks.

"I love OG as being the best 2-way player, I just don't believe OG believes he's the best 2-way player," he said.

Melo sees Jaylen Brown's leap and wants more from OG Anunoby 😳



“[Jaylen] has proven that not only he could lead a team, but also the best 2-way player in this NBA".



“I love OG as being the best 2-way player, I just don't believe OG believes he’s the best 2-way player.” pic.twitter.com/opd0zJGPax — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) January 12, 2026

Melo's Concerns About OG Anunoby's Mentality

Anthony's main criticism wasn't OG's game, it was his mentality. He pointed to the Knicks' embarrassing 121-90 loss to Detroit on January 6, where Anunoby had just five points and two rebounds in a blowout defeat against a playoff-contending Pistons team.​

"If I'm the best two-way player in the NBA, I cannot have two points, two rebounds, four shots in a game against the number one seed," Melo explained. "As the best two-way player in the NBA, I'm coming prepared and ready to roll. That's why I give the edge to Jalen Brown because he's performing defensively every night and offensively every night, and it's resulting into wins".​

But Anthony doubled down on how high he is on OG's ceiling.

"When he decide to turn this on, ain't nobody scoring on OG, bro. OG could go get 25 if he really want to. Guard one through five. If I know I can dominate a game that way, why not go out there and dominate the game that way?" he said.

For a Knicks team trying to move from "tough out" to true contender, that mentality question matters.​

Is Melo Right About OG Anunoby's Performance?

On paper, OG has been exactly what New York hoped for. He's averaging 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and strong defensive numbers this season while guarding positions one through four.

Recent performances back up his value. Anunoby has scored at least 15 points in five of his first six January games, including a 20-point performance on January 8.​

So from a pure production standpoint, Melo's belief that OG can be the best two-way player is not far-fetched. The issue is consistency.

How OG Anunoby Can Silence the Critics

Where Melo sees the gap is consistency and aggressiveness, not skill. Jaylen Brown publicly declared himself the best two-way player in the world, then dropped 50 points while locking down defensively. For OG to invalidate this discussion and prove his championship mentality for the Knicks, he needs to stay aggressive offensively. Games with four or five shot attempts cannot happen if the Knicks are chasing a title.​​

If OG leans into the mindset Melo is demanding and starts "saying it with his chest" the way Jaylen Brown has, the Knicks suddenly have the kind of true two-way wing every champion needs.​

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!