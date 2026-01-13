Draymond Green Considers Knicks Sneaky Ja Morant Candidate

The New York Knicks remain one of the hot teams to watch entering trade season, even if their previous approach and recent statements seem to imply a more conservative approach than what the public is expecting.

They're a contender, but far from a perfect operation. Fans can feel their lack of playmaking and defensive depth when any one of their high-level starters is sidelined with injury, and could benefit from a nifty midseason trade to consolidate their grip on the wide-open Eastern Conference. Fortunately for them, one vocal player has just the idea for their front office to consider.

Ja Morant is on the table. While his value as an asset has never been lower, a direct result of his slippage in play and off-court controversy, Draymond Green figures that this is just the move to tip the Knicks over the edge, even if the logistics of such a swap remain in question.

"A dark horse I’d throw out is the New York Knicks," he said when rattling off Morant suitors. "I haven’t seen any reports linking them, but imagine Ja Morant at Madison Square Garden. That’s box office. Needless to say, if Ja Morant is traded, whatever team lands him instantly gets better. Make no mistake—when you have that level of talent, your team improves overnight."

Analyzing the Idea

Green's pitch, one that he admitted to pulling out of thin air, is flawed for a few reasons.

For one, he asserts that as a talent play, the Knicks can only improve. That would depend on how a trade comes together, as under league rules, the team would have to give up a considerable amount to take on the remaining $126 million left over across the final two and a half seasons of his hefty contract, and that would cost someone like an OG Anunoby when comparing average annual value.

That move would not improve the Knicks' championship odds. Not only is Morant not the player he once was, now reduced to an inefficient on-ball scorer who looks like an athletic shell of his former self, but losing any of their starters would severely minimize the current iteration of the Knicks. They need defenders like Anunoby come playoff time, not another high-usage driver.

After all, they're headlined by Jalen Brunson, another small guard whose defense continually holds up the Knicks' defensive goals. Green, a former Defensive Player of the Year, should understand how such an addition would challenge a franchise looking for winning habits, let alone stability.

New York's front office has shut down trade rumors for big names who actually carry trade value, asserting that they're comfortable enough with their guys to sit out the chase for Giannis Antetokounmpo despite their perceived front runner status. He would have been tough enough to build around as the players continue growing used to Mike Brown's style, but someone like Morant would exponentially increase the in-house headaches.

Green's idea might work in a video game, but certainly won't fly in the salary books, much less an NBA court.

