2024 NBA Cup Tracker: When, Who Do Knicks Play?
Several of the New York Knicks' next few games will take on a playoff-like atmosphere.
The Knicks and their basketball brethren are set to partake in the NBA's second annual in-season competition, which has since been rebranded as the Emirates NBA Cup. Group play gets underway on Tuesday night, Nov. 12, as the 30 teams have been separated into six groups of five, three in each conference.
New York will face some familiar competition in group play in Group A: the affair tips off with a showdown against the revamped Philadelphia 76ers, their victim in the opening round of last spring's postseason. The Knicks will also get a chance to face their cross-borough rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, as well as a fellow recent postseason contender, the Orlando Magic. Also included are the Charlotte Hornets, who fell to the Knicks during group play of last season's inaugural activities.
The Knicks were one of the most pleasant surprises of the first competition, as they earned a bid to the eight-team knockout round as the Eastern Conference's wild card entrant. The Los Angeles Lakers, stationed in the West's Group B, are looking to defend their title, having defeated the Indiana Pacers in the championship final in Las Vegas.
Keep track of the Knicks' progress in the Group A process below ...
Group A Standings
Team
Wins
Losses
Regulation Points
Regulation Point Differential
1. KNICKS
0
0
0
0
2. Brooklyn
0
0
0
0
3. Charlotte
0
0
0
0
4. Orlando
0
0
0
0
5. Philadelphia
0
0
0
0
Scores & Schedule
(All Times ET)
(Non-National Games on NBA League Pass)
Tuesday, November 12
Charlotte @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
KNICKS @ Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Friday, November 15
Philadelphia @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brookyln @ KNICKS, 7:30 p.m., MSG
Tuesday, November 19
Charlotte @ Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, November 22
Brooklyn @ Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Friday, November 29
KNICKS @ Charlotte, 12 p.m., MSG/NBA TV
Orlando @ Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 3
Philadelphia @ Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Orlando @ KNICKS, 7:30 p.m., MSG/TNT
Group Game Recaps
To be added
