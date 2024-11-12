All Knicks

2024 NBA Cup Tracker: When, Who Do Knicks Play?

Keep track of the New York Knicks' progress in the NBA Cup in-season competition.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Nov 24, 2023; New York, New York, USA; General view of the in-season tournament court logo during warmups before a game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2023; New York, New York, USA; General view of the in-season tournament court logo during warmups before a game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Several of the New York Knicks' next few games will take on a playoff-like atmosphere.

The Knicks and their basketball brethren are set to partake in the NBA's second annual in-season competition, which has since been rebranded as the Emirates NBA Cup. Group play gets underway on Tuesday night, Nov. 12, as the 30 teams have been separated into six groups of five, three in each conference.

New York will face some familiar competition in group play in Group A: the affair tips off with a showdown against the revamped Philadelphia 76ers, their victim in the opening round of last spring's postseason. The Knicks will also get a chance to face their cross-borough rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, as well as a fellow recent postseason contender, the Orlando Magic. Also included are the Charlotte Hornets, who fell to the Knicks during group play of last season's inaugural activities.

The Knicks were one of the most pleasant surprises of the first competition, as they earned a bid to the eight-team knockout round as the Eastern Conference's wild card entrant. The Los Angeles Lakers, stationed in the West's Group B, are looking to defend their title, having defeated the Indiana Pacers in the championship final in Las Vegas.

Keep track of the Knicks' progress in the Group A process below ...

Group A Standings

Team

Wins

Losses

Regulation Points

Regulation Point Differential

1. KNICKS

0

0

0

0

2. Brooklyn

0

0

0

0

3. Charlotte

0

0

0

0

4. Orlando

0

0

0

0

5. Philadelphia

0

0

0

0

Scores & Schedule

(All Times ET)
(Non-National Games on NBA League Pass)

Tuesday, November 12

Charlotte @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
KNICKS @ Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, November 15

Philadelphia @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brookyln @ KNICKS, 7:30 p.m., MSG

Tuesday, November 19

Charlotte @ Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 22

Brooklyn @ Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 29

KNICKS @ Charlotte, 12 p.m., MSG/NBA TV
Orlando @ Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 3

Philadelphia @ Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Orlando @ KNICKS, 7:30 p.m., MSG/TNT

Group Game Recaps

To be added

