Former Player Details Knicks' Biggest Problem
Monica McNutt finds the New York Knicks approach to an injured rotation rather unhealthy.
The Georgetown basketball star-turned-Knicks analyst took a look at one of New York's most glaring basketball issues after its latest loss on Sunday, noting that the team's loyalty to a shrunken rotation has rendered them "desperate" to get healthy.
The Knicks (4-5) dropped a 132-121 decision to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
"In the third quarter, (Pacers head coach) Rick Carlisle has the embarrassment of riches, he's going 10-deep," McNutt, the lead color commentator for Knicks radio broadcasts on ESPN New York, explained on MSG Network's postgame show (h/t New York Basketball on X). "Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton have the opportunity to rest. So they come in the fourth quarter and literally go gangbusters, they're so efficient."
The Knicks' depth has taken its share of hits in the early going: Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson have yet to play this season while Cameron Payne missed his third consecutive game.
Indiana, however, could hardly sympathize, as they were missing second unit standouts like Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and Obi Toppin. Carlisle and Co. nonetheless utilized their bench, giving nine men at least eight minutes of action. In contrast, the Knicks played eight men total and one (rookie Tyler Kolek) played only two minutes. All four New York starters played at least 36 minutes in defeat.
"To me, by the time you get to the fourth quarter, the starters look gassed," McNutt said. "So then the rotations suffer defensively. They were okay in terms of scoring but when you compare it to efficient and effective the Pacers were able to be. It's tough to look at those margins."
To McNutt's point, the Knicks shot 55.4 percent from the field as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored at least 30. But a late onslaught from Indiana doomed New York to its third loss in the last four games, as the Pacers hit eight three-pointers en route to a 40-27 win in the final period.
The Knicks' next opportunity to show if they've learned their lesson lands on Tuesday night when they open NBA Cup group play against the Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!