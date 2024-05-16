Knicks Get Unsung Hero in Blowout Win
The New York Knicks are one win away from a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, and they have had to rely on their depth in order to get there.
Among the players helping the team reach that spot is Alec Burks, whom the team traded for before the deadline from the Detroit Pistons in the deal that also netted the Knicks Bojan Bogdanovic.
Bogdanovic injured himself earlier in the playoffs and is out for the rest of the postseason, and Burks has been a player that's stepped up in his absence.
"Alec Burks was huge for us," Donte DiVincenzo told reporters after Game 5. "I think he came in ready to go. He was building off of last game and I think he hit some timely shots."
Burks didn't play in the opening round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, but he was the leading scorer in the Knicks' Game 4 blowout loss with 20 points. He responded in Game 5 with 18 points off the bench to help the Knicks move one step closer to their goal.
Ultimately, if the Knicks are to advance in the playoffs, they need contributions from anyone they can get. Burks is a player that can get hot in a moment's notice, and his veteran leadership and ability to fill in the gaps is helping the Knicks win.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!