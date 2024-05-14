Knicks Stars Ask Fans for Help in Game 5
The New York Knicks understand that they haven't given their fans much to cheer about over the last two games. Their headliners are ready to remedy that but asked their supporters to do their part as well.
The Madison Square Garden aura has taken on a dire tone: more injuries have eaten away at the Knicks' rotation as the Eastern Conference Semifinals press on, ailments that have turned a 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers into a 2-2 tie in the best-of-seven series after a couple in Indianapolis. Game 5 is back in the confines of MSG, which will no doubt be raucous yet nervous on Tuesday night (8 p.m. ET, TNT).
Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart know just how healthy home cooking can be and implored the metropolitan faithful to go all out in the postseason's potential witching hour.
"I made that pretty clear that they help us a lot and I don’t think the words can describe how thankful we are. It’s unexplainable, to be honest with you," Brunson said, per Steve Popper of Newsday, claiming that Garden noise "1000 percent" holds an impact. "I don’t think I can put it into words."
“Have passion; continue to rock with us during this journey," Hart advised fans, per Bruce Beck of WNBC. "We don’t quit, even after a 30-point loss. We have an amazing opportunity tonight.”
MSG is well-known for its vocal playoff crowds and the Knicks have rewarded their faith with wins in four of the five Garden games this postseason. As Hart implied, the Knicks are reeling from a brutal Game 4 performance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, as the already-lopsided final score of 121-89 only began to show how ugly things got.
Garden fans went viral for their last effort, serenading longtime Manhattan nemesis, Pacers legend, and current TNT analyst Reggie Miller with an unfriendly chant as the Knicks put the finishing touches on a Game 2 win. Hart went viral for his reaction, as he walked over to TNT's courtside setup and helpfully "informed" Miller of the taunt.
