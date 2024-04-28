Championship Lakers Coach May Be Canned After One Year With Direct Rival
The Phoenix Suns entered into the new season ready to take the NBA by storm. After acquiring guard Bradley Beal in the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers direct Pacific Division rival looked like a force to be dealt with. The Suns hired former Lakers coach Frank Vogel to lead the charge but after just one season, Vogel may be out.
According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Vogel may be on his way out following a likely first round exit for Phoenix. Where things currently stand, the Suns are down 0-3 in their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves despite having all of their stars available.
Assuming that Vogel is fired, it will be another unjust firing for him. Los Angeles let him go following the 2021-2022 season and it may have been one of the bigger mistakes by the current regime.
Vogel is a great defensive head coach but he needs a solid roster around him that reflects players who fit his scheme. Both the Lakers, at the end of his tenure, and the Suns front office didn't do this and Vogel may end up being the scapegoat for lack of success again.
The Suns came into the year with a championship-or-bust mentality and now face the reality of a first round exit. Vogel is unlikely to return to the Lakers, even if many in the fan base would welcome him back without hesitation now.
