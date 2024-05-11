Lakers News: LA Reportedly To Interview Coach Still in Postseason For HC Gig
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a crucial search for their next head coach. Just a week ago, the team bid farewell to head coach Darvin Ham, marking yet another change in their coaching staff over the past decade. With the weight of their past experiences on their shoulders, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and the rest of the Lakers management are determined to make the right choice this time.
The Lakers have cast a wide net for their head coaching search and added another potential candidate to the list. According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers will interview Minnesota Timberwolves lead assistant coach Micah Nori.
Nori joins Kenny Atkinson, JJ Redick, David Adelman, and James Borrego as other candidates in the head coaching search. Buha added that the search for the Lakers 29th head coach in franchise history could last "six to seven weeks."
It's still in question as to when he will interview for the job, as the Timberwolves are currently in a battle against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. Nori is a worthy candidate who has been an assistant coach for 15 years. The 50-year-old coach started his coaching career with the Toronto Raptors and is in his third season in Minnesota. He's a well-respected assistant around the league, so much so those familiar with Nori call him the right-hand man with a broad array of input and oversight. Nori is described as a unique coach who can deeply break down defensive strategy.
The Los Angeles Lakers are leaving no stone unturned in their search for the perfect head coach. With his wealth of experience under head coaches like Mike Malone, Nori is just one of the potential candidates being considered. The Lakers front office is determined to find a coach who not only meets their current needs but also has the potential to lead the team to success in the future.
Nori is currently running the sideline because Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch injured his patellar tendon during a sideline collision in the first round of the playoffs, when Minnesota flattened the Phoenix Suns in four games.
