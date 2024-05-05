Former Lakers Guard Passes Away at 33 Years Old
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Darius Morris has died at 33 years old. The Los Angeles native was the Lakers' second-round pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, allowing him to play for his hometown team.
His family announced the passing of Morris in a statement to TMZ. "With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."
The Lakers posted a tribute to Morris on X, saying, "We are heartbroken by the passing of Darius Morris."
Morris was a John Wooden High School Player of the Year award winner before going on to spend three years at Michigan. Morris played for the Lakers from 2011-2013, appearing in 67 games for the Lakers over two seasons.
After his time with the Lakers, Morris signed with the Philadelphia 76ers prior to the 2013-2014 season. He briefly played for the 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets over the next two years. He averaged 3.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in the NBA. Following his time in the NBA, Morris also played professional basketball in China, France, and Russia.
